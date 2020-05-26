Cyclone Amphan: EU extending support to Bangladesh, India





The European Union (EU) has said it will address immediate needs of populations affected by cyclone Amphan, as well as protect humanitarian aid and health workers from their exposure to the epidemic.



The EU said they are determined to start helping people in need with no further delay and provide an initial funding of €1.1 million to support the immediate response in Bangladesh.



It is providing €500,000 for India, the EU Embassy in Dhaka said Tuesday.



"During these troubled times I am proud to see that first responders are starting saving people's lives and that further assessment of the situation on the ground has already started," said Commissioner for Crisis Management at the European Commission Janez Lenarcic.



Dozens of people have lost their lives as cyclone Amphan lashed India and Bangladesh, causing destruction and flooding.



"My thoughts are with the brave people who have been affected by tropical cyclone Amphan and especially those who have lost their loved ones," Lenarcic said.



The European Commissioner said, "I am saddened to learn about fatalities in both India and Bangladesh, and the extent of destruction caused by strong winds, flooding and landslides, also damaging houses, infrastructure and livelihoods."



The European Union said they can only imagine the dire situation in which their Indian and Bangladeshi friends are currently in.



"This storm hits at a time when social distancing remains essential to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus. A crisis on top of a crisis, so to say," reads the statement issued from Brussels.



The EU's Copernicus emergency management service supports these efforts with satellite maps to assess damages.



(1 Euro= BDT 91.6950)





