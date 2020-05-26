1,200 Bangladeshis return home from Maldives





Some 1,200 Bangladeshis who were marked as undocumented or irregular workers have recently returned home from the Maldives.



Bangladesh High Commission in Male made the disclosure through an emergency notice, saying more workers will return home within June 5 by three-four flights.



They are being repatriated under a scheme undertaken by Maldivian government to push back the irregular or undocumented migrant workers, it added.



Besides, all Bangladeshi workers – both regular and irregular- will be allowed to return home once the regular flight operation is restored









--- UNB

