Youth dies from coronavirus in Chattogram





A young man died from coronavirus at Chittagong Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Rakibul Islam, 25, son of Amir Siddiqui of Mahanagar village in Sitakunda upazila.



Saiful Islam, his elder brother, said Rakibul got admitted to the CMCH a week ago when he tested positive for coronavirus.



Finally, he lost his battle against the virus around 11 am at the hospital, Saiful added.



Milton Roy, upazila nirbahi officer of Sitakunda, confirmed the development, saying he will be buried at the village abiding by due procedures.



The deadly virus has so far claimed 59 lives in Chattogram.



Bangladesh reported the detection of 1,166 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 36,751.



Besides, twenty-one Covid-19 patients died during the period, taking the death tally to 522, according to the daily bulletin of of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).









