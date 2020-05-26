Coronavirus: 152 policemen test positive in 24 hrs





Some 152 policemen were found to be infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Tuesday afternoon as the deadly virus continues to spread fast across the country.



With the newly identified ones, the total number of infected policemen rose to 4053.



Sohel Rana, additional inspector general (AIG) (media) of Police Headquarters, confirmed the information saying they were infected while discharging duties.



Besides, 14 policemen have so far lost their battle against coronavirus while 1,119 made full recovery, he said.



From the very beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, members of Bangladesh Police and other law enforcement agencies are trying hard to implement the government’s restrictive measures at field level.



AIG Sohel Rana said various preventive measures were taken to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection among the policemen as per the directive of Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed.



Bangladesh reported the detection of 1,166 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours until Tuesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 36,751.



Besides, twenty-one Covid-19 patients died during the period, taking the death tally to 522, according to the daily bulletin of of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





