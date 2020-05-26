Eid holidays: People throng entertainment spots amid virus risk





Although the government urged people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr staying at homes so that they remain safe, a good number of people were seen thronging different parks and entertainment spots in the city on Tuesday.



Some of them came to the spots with all of their family members, worrying little about the risk of being infected with coronavirus.



Muslims in Bangladesh celebrated the Holy Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday abiding by the government’s direction.



Ahead of the celebration, the government directed to offer prayer at mosques instead of Eid congregation at Eidgah.



As per the direction, no Eid congregation was held at the National Eidgah in the capital.



President Abdul Hamid offered prayer at the Bangabhaban while other Muslim devotees at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and other mosques across the country.



Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police issued some instructions and urged the city dwellers to celebrate the festival with family members at home.



They were also advised to refrain from visiting relatives, neighbours and entertainment spots of the city.











