Balochistan: Military operations, abductions and killings on Eid





Pakistani army has allegedly carried out operations in different areas of Balochistan on first day of the Eid.



According to details received by TBP, on Sunday morning, Pakistani forces arrested Munawar s/o Goahram and Khalid s/o Mohammad Bakhsh during a raid in Giresha area of ??district Khuzdar and moved them to unknown locations.



In another news, military operations in Jhao area of district Awaran have been started on Sunday, the first day of Eid, where according to locals Pakistani army has conducted house-to-house searches and harassed the residents during raids.



Locals said that the areas such as, Jhao Sod, Gabaro Jalai Kani, Sohroko, and Quran Bhent have been under military operation.



Today in Sibi area of Balochistan, two dead bodies were found. the identification of the deceased has not been ascertained yet but locals reckon that they might be missing persons.



On this occasion, the head of BLF, Dr. Allah Nizar Baloch said in a tweet “Even on the sacred day of Eid, Pakistan army is disappearing Baloch youth. Many abducted from Gresha Khuzdar Balochistan while two mutilated bodies found in Sibi. Human Rights Organizations, @amnesty, @UN must take action against these heinous crimes.



Whereas, in another incident on Sunday, Pakistani border forces allegedly opened fire on a group of traders in Bagan area of Zamuran in Balochistan. One person was shot dead in a result of the Pakistani forces’ firing on the vehicle.



According to reports, the incident took place near Zamran Jalgi, when the army opened fire on a vehicle carrying diesel.



The deceased was later identified as, Mansoor Bahramzai. His dead body was handed over to the Iranian authorities, as he belonged to the western Balochistan, currently under the Iranian rule.



It may be recalled that Pakistani forces opened fire in Apsi Kahen village of Tump in Kech district on 9 May, killing six oil traders.



Local sources told The Balochistan Post that all those killed by the forces were from western Balochistan who used to trade petrol and diesel in the border area.



--- thebalochistanpost



Leave Your Comments