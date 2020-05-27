Nor’wester lashes Dhaka





A nor’wester accompanied by rain and gusty wind swept the capital early Wednesday.





“The nor’wester was blowing with wind speed of 78kph in Dhaka. It was 83kph in the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area,” said Md Aftab Uddin, a meteorologist of Dhaka Met Office.





The Met Office recorded 63mm rain the last 24 hours, he said adding that the sky in Dhaka will remain cloudy during the day.





The day temperature may fall by 1-2 degree c over the area, he added.





Earlier on Wednesday night, cyclone ‘Amphan’ battered coastal districts of Bangladesh, with wind speed of up to 180kph and over 10 feet tidal surges.





It inflicted heavy damage to lives, livelihood, agriculture, infrastructures, environment, as well as the largest mangrove forest in the world, the Sundarbans, in southwestern region of the country.

