Coronavirus: Global deaths crosses 3.5 lakh





The number of global coronavirus deaths reached 350,456 on Wednesday morning while the confirmed cases rose to 5,591,067, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.





According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after US with 391,222 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Wednesday.





Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 98,916 patients and about 1,681,212 confirmed cases. In the US, New York State alone counted 29,302 deaths till the date.





The UK has the second-highest death toll at 37,130, followed by Italy with 32,955, France 28,533 and Spain 27,117, according to Johns Hopkins University.





Some countries like China and New Zealand seem to have the pandemic under control. Besides, Europe is in the process of lifting lockdown, but in the Americas, the pandemic is still in full swing - especially in South America.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.

The health authorities reported 36,751 coronavirus cases and 522 deaths in the country until Tuesday.





A total of 1,166 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours after testing 5,407 samples as of Tuesday morning.





Leave Your Comments