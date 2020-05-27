Three killed in Chapainawabganj lightning strikes





Three people were killed in separate lightning strikes in Ghorapakhia union of Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj district on Tuesday night.





The deceased were identified as Rumali Begum, wife of Faruk Hossain of Ghorapakhia union, Mamun, 35, son of Saidur Rahman of Raninagar in Monakosha union and Sadekul Islam, 67 of Morapagla village in Sadar Sundor union in Shibganj upazila.





Family sources said lightning struck Rumali Begum while she was working at the courtyard, leaving her dead on the spot.





Mamun was struck by lightning while cutting grass in the field while Sadekul died in the same way while collecting mango near his home, they added.

