Jamuna boat capsize death toll climbs to five; 13 still missing





Three more bodies were recovered on Wednesday morning after a boat capsized in the Jamuna River in Chauhali upazila of Sirajganj on Tuesday afternoon, raising the death toll to five.



The deceased are Pashan Fakir, 65, and Naim, 6, son of Shamim Hossain of Goinakandi village in Belkuchi upazila, Sheikh Kamal Molla, 45, of Subarnatali village in Nagorpur upazila in Tangail, Afzal, 32, son of Abdur Rashid in Koizuri area in Shahajadpur upazila and an unidentified youth aged about 30.



Monjil Haque, deputy assistant director of Sirajganj Fire Service, said rescuers from Dhaka arrived in the area and started rescue operation in the morning.



Confirming the identities of the deceased, Masud Parvez, officer-in-charge of Enayetpur Police Station, said the rescue operation is underway.



The engine-run boat sank near Sathalchar area with 70 passengers on board while going to Chauhali from Enayetpur at around 1:30pm on Tuesday, said Rashedul Islam Biswas, officer-in-charge of Chauhali Police Station.



Fifty two passengers managed to swim ashore immediately. On information, members of Police and Fire Service went to the spot and launched rescue operation, he added.



Additional Deputy Commissioner Firoz Mahmud, Superintendent of police Hasibul Alam and some other police officials visited the spot.









