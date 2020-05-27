Australia plans to take 120 citizens back home from Dhaka on June 13









The Australian High Commission in Dhaka has planned to arrange a special flight for its 120 citizens to return home from Bangladesh on June 13.





"The flight will require minimum 120 passengers. If we reach this number, then the flight will depart Dhaka on 13 June," said the High Commission on Wednesday.





The High Commission has emailed everyone who got registered with them with details of the proposed third flight.





Earlier on May 16, the Australian High Commission in Dhaka said that they need to reschedule the special flight which was initially scheduled for May 28.





The High Commission said they would provide further details to everyone who has confirmed their interest in the third flight as soon as they can confirm them.





The flight is only open to Australian passport holders, Australian permanent visa holders and their spouses, legal guardians or children, the High Commission said.

Leave Your Comments