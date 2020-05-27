Poisonous wine kills 13 in Rangpur, Dinajpur









Thirteen people of different villages in Pirganj and Sadar upazilas of Rangpur and Birampur upazila of Dinajpur died after taking poisonous wine during the last 48 hours till 8 am today.





Police and local union parishad chairmen said the incidents of deaths from taking poisonous wine and rectified spirit occurred on Monday, Tuesday and today (Wednesday) at different places.





The seven persons, who died in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur, had been frequently drinking wine at Shanerhat Bazar area in Shanerhat union of Pirganj upazila.





Ten other seriously sick companions of the deceased, who took poisonous wine at Shanerhat Bazar, are taking treatments secretly at homes or other places.





The seven deceased were identified as Abdur Razzaque, 45, Zahidul Haque, 35, Selim Mian, 50, Dula Mian, 52, Sirajul Islam, 35, and Nawshad Mina, 55, of different villages in Pirganj upazila and Chandan Kumar, 30, of Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur.





Besides, Nur Islam, 30, Sarwar Hossain, 31, and Mostafa Kamal, 30, of Shyampur area in Chandanpat union of Rangpur Sadar Kotwali upazila of Rangpur died on Tuesday and today (Wednesday).





On the other hand, Abdul Matin, 27, Azizul Islam, 33, and Abdus Sattar, 37, of Mamudpur village in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur district died after taking poisonous wine or rectified spirit on Tuesday night.





Talking to BSS today, Officers-in-Charge (OC) of Pirganj Thana Saresh Chandra and ABM Sajedul Islam of Rangpur Sadar Kotwali Thana and Md. Moniruzzaman of Birampur Thana in Dinajpur confirmed the incidents.





Chairmen Mizanur Rahman Mantu of Shanerhat union in Pirganj upazila and Amenur Rahman of Chandanpat union in Sadar upazila of Rangpur also confirmed the incidents of deaths of seven and three persons respectively in their respective unions.





The chairmen alleged that some derailed people frequently take wine and other drugs at Shanerhat Bazar and Shyampur areas respectively for a long time despite taking various steps against them. Talking to BSS, Superintendent of Police of Rangpur Biplob Kumar Sarkar said investigation continues into the incidents to find out sources of the poisonous wine and rectified spirit to take stern actions against the responsible persons.





