Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh surge to 38,292; 22 more die









Bangladesh on Wednesday saw further hike in coronavirus cases as 1,541 new patients tested positive for the virus in the span of 24 hours on Wednesday, raising the total number of such cases to 38,292.





During the period, 22 more people died from the fast spreading contagious disease, taking the death tally to 544.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing.





In the last 24 hours, 48 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 8,015 samples, she added.





She also said that in the last 24 hours 346 coronavirus-infected people made full recovery in the country.





Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





To tackle the worsening coronavirus situation, the government extended general holidays further until May 30. The public transport services will also remain suspended until then.





Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases, millions of people left the capital for spending the Eid ul Fitr holidays at home with their families.





Experts said this mass exodus may trigger the new cases and worsen the situation further in the country.









Global situation





The number of global coronavirus deaths reached 350,547 on Wednesday afternoon while the confirmed cases rose to 5,595,091, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.





According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after US with 391,222 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Wednesday.





Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 98,929 patients and about 1,681,418 confirmed cases. In the US, New York State alone counted 29,302 deaths till the date.





The UK has the second-highest death toll at 37,130, followed by Italy with 32,955, France 28,533 and Spain 27,117, according to Johns Hopkins University.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Leave Your Comments