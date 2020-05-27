Decision on general holidays likely on Thursday: State Minister





The government is likely to decide on Thursday over the extension of general holidays as the period of the ongoing holidays to combat the spread of coronavirus will expire on Saturday .





“I hope the decision over extension of general holidays will be known by Thursday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will take the decision after consultation with the concerned people,” Farhad Hossain, State Minister for Public Administration told UNB.





The ongoing holidays will end on May 30, said the State Minister adding that Prime Minister in her speech on Sunday emphasized the livelihood of people.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said economic activities have to be resumed for the sake of the lives and livelihoods of people.





"Most countries of the world have already compelled to relax their lockdowns because it’s not possible to restrict people's paths of income for an indefinite period. It’s not possible at all for a developing country like Bangladesh," she said.





On March 23, the government first declared general holidays from March 26 to April 4 to curb the spread of coronavirus.





Later, the holidays were extended several times until May 30. In the meantime, the government on April 25 directed that all the ministries, divisions and their subordinate offices involved in providing emergency services will remain open on a limited scale during the extended general holidays.





The government closed all educational institutions and shut down rail, road, river and air communications to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.





Bangladesh has so far reported 38,292 coronavirus cases and 544 deaths as of Wednesday.





Meanwhile, the health authorities reported 1,541 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours until Wednesday morning.

