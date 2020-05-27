Hasina greets Sri Lankan PM marking completion of 50 yrs of his political career





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday phoned Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to congratulate him on the occasion of completion of 50 years of his political career.





"The Bangladesh Prime minister phoned her Sri Lankan counterpart this morning and extended heartfelt congratulations to him (Rajapaksa) marking the completion of 50 years of his political career," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.





He said that during the telephonic conversation the two prime ministers exchanged pleasantries and also reaffirmed to work together for the socioeconomic development of the region.





The two leaders wished continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of the two countries, the press secretary said.









