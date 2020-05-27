COVID-19: Zohra Alauddin MP distributes food items





Syeda Zohra Alauddin, a ruling party lawmaker reserved for women, has distributed food items among the poor people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.





Some one hundred distressed people got food assistance from Zohra Alauddin MP on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as Eid gifts in Barlekha upazila of the district on Wednesday. Upazila Awami League Vice President Enam Uddin, Joint Secretary AKM Helal Uddin, Mohila Awami League leaders Rashida Akter, Razia Sultana were present on the occasion.





--- Ataur Rahman Chowdhury, Moulvibazar

