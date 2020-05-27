Educational institutions to remain shut till June 15





All the educational institutions will remain closed until June 15, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said Wednesday.



A gazette notification will be issued on Thursday in this regard, he told media.



However, online classes can be run as before during this period, he said.



The general holidays were announced in March to contain the transmission of coronavirus and were extended to May 30 in phases as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths rose.



On March 16, the government closed all educational institutes to prevent the spread of coronavirus. No classes have been held since that day.



Bangladesh on Wednesday reported 1,541 new coronavirus cases with 22 more deaths.



The number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 38,292 and deaths at 544, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).









