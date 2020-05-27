Dr Noman Mia: A frontline fighter in COVID-19 pandemic





He starts his day with fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Since the outbreak of the deadly virus, he has been working day and night for providing treatment to people amid the COVID-19. He never thinks about his own health. Dr Noman Mia, health and family planning officer in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria has become an epitome of dedication and sincerity.







Dr Noman has won hearts of common people through his selfless services. After office hours, local patients go to his residence to get treatment. He visits the upazila health complex several times every day and inquires about the patients, doctors, nurses and health workers.





To ensure the isolation of corona patients and home quarantine of those who come back home from abroad and different parts of the country, Dr Noman has been leading from the front.





Local people have expressed satisfaction with the services of Dr Noman Mia.





Dr Noman Mia said, “In this critical time, we all should work from our respective positions. I have working due to humanitarian cause. Sometimes I feel tired. But I start serving people again with renewed energy as a fighter.”

