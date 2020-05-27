Colleague ‘confesses’ killing of GCC engineer Delwar

Delwar Hossain, deceased executive engineer of Gazipur City Corporation



Anisur Rahman Selim, an assistant engineer of Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) has made ‘confessional statement’ over the killing of GCC executive engineer Delwar Hossain.



He made the statement on section 164 at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinur Rahman on Wednesday. Police produced him before the court after 5-day remand. After recording the statement, Anisur Rahman Selim was sent to jail. Jafar Hossain, deputy commissioner of Crime, Information and Prosecution department in DMP confirmed the information.



Three people have so far given confessional statements involving the killing. Of the two others, one was a driver named Habib who was taking Delwar Hossain to his office that day. The third man, who gave confessional statement in the court, was identifies as Shahin.



The body of engineer Delwar Hossain was found at around 3 pm on May 11 in capital’s Uttara with multiple injury marks. He left his Mirpur residence for office in the morning on the same day.



Delwar’s wife filed a murder case with Turag police station in this regard.





