Fire kills 5 patients at coronavirus unit of United Hospital

At least five people have died in a fire incident at the COVID-19 unit of the United Hospital in Dhaka’s Gulshan.



The Fire Service and Civil Defence sent three units to the private facility after the fire broke out around 10pm on Wednesday at the coronavirus camp constructed outside the main building to treat COVID-19 patients.



The patients on the front side of the four-room unit came out when the fire erupted, said Kamrul Islam, an official at the fire service’s control room.



When the fire crews brought the flames under control after around half an hour, five bodies were found in one of the rooms, Kamrul said.



The dead included four men and a woman, he added.







