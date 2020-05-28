Singer Nobel will be arrested if he enters India



Police will arrest Bangladeshi singer Mainul Ahsan Nobel whenever he is in India on charges of defamatory remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on facebook, reports Bangla online Ei Shomoy.



Tripura State police have said, Nobel is facing a lawsuit filed with Belonia Police Station recently by one Sumon Pal. He forwarded a copy of the lawsuit to the Indian Home Ministry, Agartala Police Super and the Bangladesh High Commission on May 25.



The plaintiff of the lawsuit has demanded exemplary punishment to singer Nobel for demeaning the Prime Minister of his county.



Mainul Ahsan Nobel got famous through a reality show in Indian television channel Zee Bangla titled ‘Saregamapa’.

