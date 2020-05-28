SpaceX launch off after tornado warning and lighting risk to NASA astronauts





SpaceX's historic mission to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts has been postponed due to hazardous weather conditions.



The space agency made the announcement just minutes before the scheduled take-off at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the US, this evening.



It had been planned with Elon Musk’s private spaceflight company, and US astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley were meant to embark on a 19-hour journey to the ISS.



The next mission has been scheduled for May 30 at 3.22pm Eastern Time (8.22pm BST).



Earlier concerns had been raised about weather conditions, with NASA’s mission control saying the rain and clouds status had been “red”.



Thunderstorm clouds and the risk of lightning strikes were also reported.



Brevard County, home to the Kennedy Space Center launch site, was briefly under a tornado warning until 2.15pm ET.



The mission would have marked the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years.



Trump arrived aboard Air Force One and took a detour of the launch pad to get a view of the SpaceX rocket and Crew Dragon capsule.



NASA chief Jim Bridenstine previously said he wanted to resume launches of "American astronauts on American rockets from American soil".



The pair went through the paces for the mission, including a breakfast of steak and eggs, suiting up at the Operations and Checkout Building and driving to pad 39A in two Tesla SUVs.



An estimated 1.7 million people from around the world tuned in to the launch.The US Air Force's 45th Weather Squadron, which monitors the weather for air and space operations, had forecast between a 40% and 60% chance of favourable conditions at the launch site in Florida.



NASA, which has strict rules about the conditions for manned crew missions, said of one these rules was being violated just minutes before the launch.SpaceX was still optimistic about the mission, tweeting hours before the scheduled take-off: “Targeting 4:33 p.m.



“EDT today for Falcon 9’s launch of Crew Dragon with @NASA astronauts on board. Teams are closely monitoring launch and downrange weather."

British astronaut Tim Peake tweeted after the cancellation: "What a shame – @SpaceX launch is scrubbed, but the rules are there in the interest of safety.



"A great rehearsal and reset for the next launch attempt in 3 days, Sat 30th at 15:22 (ET)."







