Dhaka-bound people’s rush at Shimulia ghat raises fear of virus spread









Hundreds of people gathered at Shimulia ferry ghat on Thursday morning for returning to the capital after celebrating of Eid-ul Fitr, raising the fear of coronavirus spread.

A large number of people are returning to their work from the Southern region of the country without maintaining social distancing and health rules, said BIWTC Shimulia ghat official Shafiqul Islam.

Total ten ferries including four Ro-Ro, four co-type, and 2 medium ferries are carrying the passengers and the vehicles.









“All the ferries are not operating due to inclement weather. The ten ferries are running very carefully. It takes more time for the ferries to come and go. A small ferry named Karnafuli was kept standby. It will be used in case of emergency,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the passengers, who are coming to Shimulia Ghat, are facing another trouble due to lack of public transport.

They were seen leaving for their destinations in small cars, autorickshaws, motorcycles and even in pick-up vans or trucks, said Shafiqul Islam adding that some of them did not get any vehicle.

Sirajul Kabir, in-charge of Mawa River Police Station, said, "We are working for the safety of the passengers but the passengers are not listening to us."









“No one has patience. They are rushing to the ghat and taking risks for going to their respective destinations. Now there is huge pressure of passengers in the ghat as people from south region are coming back to their wor,” he said.





The government will not extend the ongoing general holidays, aimed at curbing the transmission of coronavirus, beyond May 30, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told UNB on Wednesday.





A gazette notification will be issued on Thursday in this regard, he said, adding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already signed it.





The government first announced the holidays on March 23, five days after Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus death and then extended it several times until May 30.

