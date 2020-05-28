Coronavirus: Eight districts report 78 cases









Seventy eight people including a physician and eight policemen tested positive for coronavirus in eight districts in the last 24 hours till Wednesday night.

Among them, six including three policemen are from Khulna , 37 from Laxmipur district, 19 from Bhola, four from Thakurgaon and one physician and five policemen from Sunamganj, two from Rangamati three from Satkhira and one from Magura district.

In Khulna, ten more people including three policemen were diagnosed with coronavirus.

The infected policemen are—Mehedi Hasan, Rakib Mahmud and Riyad of Khulna industrial police.

Dr Mehedi Newaj, vice-principle of Khulna Medical College Hospital, said on Thursday morning that 188 samples were tested in the PCR lab of the hospital in last 24 hours where ten samples tested positive.

Among the new cases, three patients are from Satkhira and one from Magura.

In Laxmipur, thirty seven more people were diagnosed with coronavirus during the same period.

According to the civil surgeon office, with the new cases, total coronavirus cases reached 186 in the district.

In Thakurgaon, four people were tested coronavirus positive in 24 hours, taking the total cases to 67 in the district.

Civil surgeon Dr Md Mahfuzar Rahman said 14 samples were sent to Dinajpur and four of those found positive.

Total 1382 samples have been tested in the district till Wednesday.

In Sunamganj, five policemen and a physician tested coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours.

Civil surgeon Dr Md Shams Uddin confirmed on Wednesday night that five policemen of district police lines and the physician of Chhatok upazila health complex have been infected with coronavirus.

In Rangamati, two coronavirus patients have been detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 58 in the district, said Dr Mostofa Kamal, corona related focal person of the district.

In Bhola, Nineteen new coronavirus cases were reported during the same period, according to information of civil surgeon control room source.

