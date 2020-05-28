55 COVID-19 patients in Rangpur hospital recover









Fifty-five coronavirus (COVID-19) patients out of the total 95 admitted to the Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospital (DCIH) in Rangpur have recovered with the recovery rate of 57.89 since the beginning of its journey.





“The recovery rate among the admitted patients at the DCIH in Rangpur is satisfactory and encourages the physicians, nurses and other staff of the hospital,” Superintendent of the DCIH Dr. SM Nurun Nabi told BSS today.





The recovered patients are being discharged from the DCIH, an extension of Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RpMCH), after disappearance of symptoms and negative results of two consecutive real-time PCR tests.





“We have already released 55 patients from the facility since the beginning of its journey from April 19,” Dr. Nabi said.





Two more recovered COVID-19 patients, including a physician, were discharged today and another policeman from the hospital on Wednesday bidding them farewell like all other recovered patients.





The three discharged patients of today and Wednesday are policeman Abdul Matin, 54, Ansar member Abdul Aziz, 38, and Dr. Shariful Islam, 45.





Earlier on May 24, five recovered COVID-19 patients Sirajul Islam, Bharoti Rani, Zakir Hossain, Tasar Ali, and Shahriar were discharged from the hospital after the were tested for coronavirus negative in two consecutive real-time PCR tests.





Earlier, 11 recovered COVID-19) patients, including Superintendent of Police Mehedul Karim, 48 and his wife Begum Hawa Bibi, 37, were discharged from the DCIH on May 19..





The 11 discharged patients also included Sumi Begum, Hasina Begum, Md. Shariful, Nosiron, Rafiqul Islam, Ruhul Amin, Jahurul Islam, Md. Ruhul Amin and Al Mamun.





Earlier on May 17, six more recovered patients Nazmun Nahar, Rezwana, Shahina Pervin, Syed Anwar Habib, Somsher Ali and Kudrat-E-Khuda were discharged from the DCIH after their recovery.





On May 16, recovered physician Dr. Kamrul Eman Rashed was discharged from the DCIH.





On May 15, fifteen recovered patients were discharged from the hospital with recovery certificates and flowers.





On May 12, five recovered patients were released from the DCIH, four others on May 9, two more on May 6, two recovered physicians on May 4 while recovered Moslem Uddin, 80, was discharged on April 29 last.





Since the beginning, two critically sick COVID-19 patients Aminur Rahman Prodhan, 65, former Chairman of Sakoa union parishad in Boda upazila of Panchagarh and Mofiz Uddin, 67, of Rangpur city expired at the DCIH.





“Currently, a total of 38 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatments at the DCIH that has 90 general beds and an insensitive care unit (ICU) with 10 beds and 10 ventilators,” Dr. Nabi added.





Talking to BSS today, Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain highly appreciated the health services being rendered by the 26 physicians, 40 nurses and 15 other staff at the DCIH and the recovery rate of patients.





Leave Your Comments