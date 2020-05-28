Novartis Bangladesh donates 28000 PPE to combat COVID 19









Multinational Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Novartis (Bangladesh) has donated 28,000 personal protective equipment (PPEs) to Swiss Red Cross and Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

The equipment including medical gown, KN 95 masks and goggles worth of BDT 2.27 crore will be distributed among the health care professionals who are working at the designated hospitals for corona treatment in the country.

Dr. Riad Mamun Prodhani, Managing Director of Novartis (Bangladesh) Limited handed over the equipment to the representatives of Swiss Red Cross and Bangladesh Red Crescent Society on Wednesday.

Dr. Riad Mamun Prodhani said, “Novartis Bangladesh will be more active in preventing the spread of COVID-19 while putting the interest of the patients and all others involved in medical care at the front. It is a small donation but we are very excited to be part of the nationwide efforts to overcome the COVID-19 outbreak.”

To support the efforts of the Government during the COVID crisis Novartis has taken all-out efforts to ensure the uninterrupted supply of their medicine for their patients.

Starting from opening a dormitory at their Tongi manufacturing plant for the continuation of production to arrange home delivery of medicine to prevent any potential delivery disruptions.

Amitabh Sharma, Country Representative of Swiss Red Cross, Md. Feroz Salah Uddin, Secretary-General, Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Secretary-General of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, Country Head Sandoz, Paolo Agbotounou, Head of Novartis Technical Operations Md. Mosiul Islam, Head of Public Affairs Sk. Abdul Goni, Chief Finance Officer Fahmid Wasik Ali, Head of Legal Sumaiya Sadia Huda were present at the event.





