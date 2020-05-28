Cop dies at SBMCH corona unit









A police constable died at corona unit of Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) early Thursday.

Sohel Mahmud, 35, hailing from Pangasia area in Dumki upazila of Patuakhali district and a constable of Barishal Metropolitan Police, died around 12:15am, said Nurul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station.

Sohel, who had diabetics and previous record of breathing problem, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon after he fell sick.

Doctor Bakir Hosssain, director of the hospital, said his samples were collected for test.

Leave Your Comments