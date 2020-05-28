Relief embezzlement: 2 UP chairmen, 3 members suspended





The Local Government Ministry on Thursday suspended two union parishad chairmen and three members for their involvement in relief embezzlement.

The Local Government Division of the ministry issued separate notifications in this regard.

The suspended chairmen are- Kabir Ahmed of Birgaon union in Nabinagar upazila and Md Jamal Uddin Bhuiyan of Bishnupur union of Bijoynagar upazila in Brahmanbaria district.

The UP members are—Taher Miah, Ward No 2 member of Birgaon UP of Nabinagar upazila, Md Borhan Uddin of Ward No 8 in Rayed UP and Bilkis Begum, female UP member of reserved 4,5,6 no ward of Chandpur union of Kapasia upazila in Gazipur district.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, a total of 71 public representatives have so far been suspended across the country.

Leave Your Comments