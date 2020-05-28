Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh exceed 40,000, 15 more die in 24 hrs





Bangladesh on Thursday saw the highest-ever jump in coronavirus cases in a single day as the health authorities confirmed the detection of record 2,029 new patients in the last 24 hours, raising the total cases to 40,321.





During the period, 15 more people died from the fast spreading disease, taking the death tally to 559.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing.

In the last 24 hours, 49 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 9,310 samples, she added.





She also said that in the last 24 hours 500 coronavirus-infected people made full recovery in the country.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

The number of global coronavirus deaths reached 355,653 on Thursday morning while the confirmed cases were 5,691,790, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

