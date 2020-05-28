Case filed over United Hospital fire





A case was filed in connection with the death of five patients at the isolation unit of the city’s United Hospital on Wednesday night following a fire incident.

Major (retd) Moinul Hussain, Manager (admin) of United Hospital, filed a UD (unnatural death) case with Gulshan police station, said Sub Inspector Sinthia, duty officer of Gulshan police station.

The five patients who were killed in the fire incident, are- Riyazul Alam 45, Khodeza Begum, 70, Verun Anthony Paul, 74, Md. Monir Hossain, 75, and Mohammad Mahbub, 50, according to a statement of United Hospital .

Among the victims, there were three covid-19 patients, said Abdul Ahad, additional deputy commissioner (Gulshan Zone).

