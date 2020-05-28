Special Olympics organizer Ishaque Bhuiyan dies



Freedom fighter and former vice chairman of Special Olympics Bangladesh Ishaque Bhuiyan has died of coronavirus at the age of 75.





He breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka early Thursday. His wife is also undergoing treatment at the hospital being affected with the COVID-19.







Ishaque Bhuiya, also a joint secretary of Bangladesh government, hailed from Talshahar village under Ashuganj upazila of Brahmanbaria.







He left behind wife, one son, two daughters and a host of relatives to mourn his death.





A pall of gloom has descended on Brahmanbaria at his death. He had been suffering from different ailments for around two years.





Ishaque Bhuiyan served as the deputy commissioner (DC) of Natore. During student life, he was elected vice president (VP) of Bhariab’s Hazi Asmat College Student Council. After retirement from government service, he engaged in social works and politics. He was an aspirant of Awami League nomination from Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail-Ashuganj) in last two parliamentary elections.





Shoeb Chowdhury, President of Bangladesh Fencing Association and Adviser of Special Olympics Bangladesh, has expressed profound shock at the death of Ishaque Bhuiyan. He prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.





