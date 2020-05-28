SP Jayedul Alam stands beside poor madrasa students



Narayanganj Police Super and general secretary of Bangladesh Police Service Association Jayedul Alam PPM has distributed food items among over two hundred families of poor madrasa students.





Guardians of the students of Madrasatu Jabal-e-Noor & Islamic Kindergarten at Janatabagah under Kadamtali Police Station in capital Dhaka received the food items on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.







SP Jayedul Alam PPM said, “We all have to be humanitarian during the coronavirus pandemic. Bangladesh Police has been working for people of the country as per the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.”





Mohammad Ashraf Uddin, founder of the madrasa and coordinator of Alokito Bandhu Forum, a platform of readers of Dainik Alokito Bangladesh, expressed gratitude to SP Jayedul Alam for extending helping hands to the poor families of the students.

Leave Your Comments