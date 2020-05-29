Thinking about medical and other plastic scraps during COVID-19 hullabaloo





COVID-19 had a tremendous impact on human life and environment that has given off two opposed upshots together; one is about environment that is substantially positive, and another is life that results utterly negative. Carbon emission has been drastically cut off; air and water pollution became at the ebb, acoustic hazard is remarkably managed and of course bio-diversity remains in a very self-content level.





For example, Dhaka city having very poor negative points with all parameters had been almost at the lowest level of world ranking is now thriving gradually on with some positive points like improving air, sound, traffic etc.







According to the report published couple of weeks back about the air quality index (AQI), Dhaka city is now at the 'moderate' level with a score of 73 in terms of air quality. Meanwhile, present AQI of Dhaka city has significantly come along many cities in the world due to its positive functioning.







Because of vehicle restriction and industrial non-emission of toxic substances (CO, CO2 , NO2 , Pb, PM 10 , O3 ), quality of air now becomes at the endurable level. Obviously, the status of livability has been slightly improved too. So, no doubt it is very good side of this pandemic crisis.







But, alternatively, this is the first time in human history, at least of our known past; people of the globe are now at the most timorous and imperiled state due to the COVID's fang. This is simply incredible that in spite of having unbelievable super-technology in all spheres of lives and marvelous uplifting of medical sciences, people are dying in flocks. That is why; health management has once again been proved to be the weightiest issue among all. And, at the same time, people first time could understand, how fragile health structure they have been living within.







Certainly, this gruesomeness has multifaceted apprehension regarding health management of which medical waste is supposed to be fatal. Understandably, most risky circumstance arises from the fact that dumping of medical waste at random become at the eeriest state during this present medical situation. Disposal of infectious medical waste from hospital and households are now creating fearful situation and posing serious threat to public health. Usually, medical wastes are disposed in different ways like, sanitary landfills, medical autoclaves, and medical incinerators.







Besides, huge amounts of wastes are thrown into the normal garbage with general scraps. There had been common tendencies of people to consider all sorts of wastes as same. But, the situation creates dangerous results particularly the time we have been now on. In the present, medical waste has been increased by many times than the normal. During COVID outbreak in Wuhan at Hubei province in China, medical waste had been increased by 600-percent that amounts 40 tons per day.







The case is also grimmer in USA, Italy, French and UK. Almost all countries in the world, addition medical wastes are being produced abnormally. For example, Manila alone produces 17-housands tons of medical waste additionally in 60 days and Jakarta creates 13-thousands in the same time. We have no recent data about such waste in Bangladesh yet.







During this medical situation large quantities of medical scraps are produced, for example, personal protective equipments (PPE), facial tissue, oxygen mask, hand gloves, face shield, goggles, gauze pieces, saline bags, disposable syringes, needles and clothes related to patients. These most hazardous medical wastes are completely different to those medical waste used normally. Almost all these equipments are used for one time, so the quantities have been on rise.





Now, hark back to our own problem. These wastes are normally collected by NGO workers and city cleaners from different hospitals and clinic in an open drum. Strangely, workers have no sufficient idea about the contamination particularly how easily the COVID can spread from one body to others. In fact, some hospitals are putting the wastes into their backyard ditch and some others are throwing into fireplace. But, to remember, these germs can only be sterile by 700 degree Celsius and its fumes are more dangerous that melts away into the air.







Furthermore, the alarming issue comes about the workers related to the disposal work. And, these are transported by small vans and garbage-track and taken to Matuail Landfill near in Uttara not very far from the Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital. As we know, when the garbage vans are engaged in transportation, some of the scraps are often found in the street in an unguarded moment of the bearers.







This is a common experience to the early riser in Dhaka city. But, this time is completely unlike to that of normal period because these sorts of waste are highly contagious that generates from any phase of COVID handling.







Asian Development Bank (ADB) very recently issued a guideline about the infectious waste management for the countries that are mostly technical. The cleaners who are directly involved in collection of waste from the sources must need to be utterly careful and skilled. Safe transportation, trained drivers, safe routes, and safe disposal system are highly required.







ADB's instruction contains four important steps : i) sterilization through steam (autoclave) or irradiation prior to disposal in a licensed landfill; ii) Disposal through incineration on-site or at a remote specialist Facility, iii) Mobile incineration or autoclave units may be used to support the existing infectious medical waste infrastructure, iv) As a temporary measure, secure facilities can be used as temporary storage in anticipation of additional emergency resources becoming available in the medium term.







Besides, plastic wastes are usually very harmful. In a normal time when we deal with plastic goods we don't care much about its effects on our daily life. All the electronic and plastic goods are composed of serious hazardous chemical substances namely, lead, cadmium, mercury, hexavalant chromium, plastic, etc. which are highly injurious to health. A small Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) containing 4 kilogram lead used in a television set can damage large amount of water, pollutes huge areas of land or contaminates many areas of air by emitting fumes. Besides, many other highly toxic chemicals are found during decomposition of electronic materials.







In Bangladesh, only 15 percent of the total generated wastes are taken to recycling that amounts 475 tons per day where one lakh and twenty thousand poor workers are involved of which more than eighty per cent are children. They don't have knowledge about the environment and its risky consequence.







In medical science, some effects of those chemicals on human health are visibly diagnosed as cancer, liver damage, kidney failure, tumors, impotency, behavioral change, and eccentricity. These toxic chemicals have a long term and short term effect not only on the workers themselves in the factory but also on the people around us. The invisible dust of the plastic objects is inhaled by adjacent people and of course, these are more dangerous than the visible toxic.







People don't have adequate knowledge about the threat they usually create by dumping of electrical and electronic and also plastic scraps. A study, conducted few years back on 200 households in 90 wards of Dhaka city, disclosed that not more than 17-percent of the respondents have clear idea about the toxic substances used in electronic and electrical goods and its impact on environment and ecology. And, those who claimed knowledge about this toxicity of electronic disposal are substantially poor. Of course, lacking of clear knowledge about this issue is not absurd though, since the issue is highly technical and very few has been done to make awareness of mass people particularly who use and dispose those goods.







Finally, City Corporation and municipalities are the principal stakeholders of waste management. But, people's utmost consciousness is in urgent need to maintain healthy atmosphere. To remember, in this present crisis medical and non-medical waste are both important to contain the outbreak.





The writer is a Professor, Dept. of Philosophy, Jagannath University,

Dhaka, Bangladesh

