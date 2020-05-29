Khulna district captain Kajal dies





Khulna district cricket team skipper Kazi Reazul Islam Kajal has died on Wednesday night in Jashore at the age of 32.







The 32-year-old cricketer died of a heart attack in Jashore at 3:30 am on Wednesday night. Kajal was the coach of Boyra Tarun Sangha Cricket Academy. He is survived by a wife and a daughter.





On Thursday morning, Kajal's first trainer Niaz Morshed Paltu said Kajal was at his father-in-law's house in Manihar, Jashore. He felt chest pain at night and later died on the way to the hospital.





Meanwhile, the death of young cricketer Kajal, the favorite face of Khulna Stadium, has cast a shadow of mourning.

