Mushy set to launch foundation to support helpless people

After Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim is set to engage himself in humanitarian works by establishing his own organization, which he named as "MR-15 Foundation", report BSS.







One of the most successful cricketers in the country, Mushfiqur Rahim has been helping the people after the Covid-19 pandemic hit Bangladesh hard. He has already donated 50 percent of his salary and simultaneously auctioned his bat, with which he scored country's maiden double century, to collect Taka 17 lakh.





In addition, in a joint venture with Shakib Al Hasan Foundation, Mushy donated food items, medical equipment to the distitute people and organizations in different parts of the country. He also extended moneytary support to net bowlers, groundsmen and vulnerable cricketers and people.





Mushfiqur said he is going to set up the "MR-15 Foundation" to assist these people in a larger scale, adding its work will begin very soon.





"I think, time has come to give Bangladeshi people back as they supported me wholeheartedly in the last 15 years," Mushfiqur said in a Facebook live on Tuesday night on the eve of completing his 15 years to the international cricket.

"In a bid to repay their (people) debt, I've taken some initiatives, and first of which is to launch my dream project MR-15 Foundation. You'll be delighted to know that its activities will commence very soon," he said.





The fans will select the logo of the foundation, Mushfiqur said, adding that he has invited the fans to send the design (of the logo).



The best five designers will have a chance to take part in a dinner with him at a 'five star' hotel when the Covid-19 situation improves.





"My fans will choose the logo (of the foundation). I'm inviting them to send its design. The best five designers will have a scope to join a dinner with me in a 'five star' hotel after the current (pandemic) situation improves," he said, Mushy, however, mentioned: "I'll pick up one logo from these five designs."





Earlier, former skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza established 'Narail Express Foundation' while ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan launched 'Shakib Al HasanFoundation' for continuing their humanitarian job in a massive scale.





Meanwhile,Mushfiqur Rahim thanked his fans for their overwhelming support as he completed 15 yearsto the international cricket, donning the country's jersey. Regarded as the most dependable batsman, the country has ever seen, Mushfiqur Rahim made his debut in historical Lord's, known as the Home of Cricket, against England in a Test on May 26 in 2005 at the age of just 18.





"The journey was not easy one. It's natural a personal will face a lot of ups and downs. I want to thank all, who stayed beside me and who always gave me the wholehearted support during this journey," Mushfiqur said in a Facebook live.





"I want to thank my family members, my teachers, coaches, teammates, media and the BCB, who kept faith in me," he added.









