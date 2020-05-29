'We are in talk whether BCB can be opened'

Jalal Yunus, Media Committee Chairman of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). -Collected



With subject to conditions, all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices are all set to open on a limited basis from 31 May to 15 June.







The extended general leave period is coming to an end on May 30. During this time, public transport, passenger boats and trains will be able to operate by ensuring hygiene with a limited number of passengers in compliance with the conditions.







The Cabinet Division has issued an order in this regard on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain informed about these decisions of the government.





In the light of such directives of the government, discussions are going on among the senior members of the board as to whether the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) can be opened to a limited extent like government-private-semi-autonomous-autonomous offices. BCB Media Committee Chairman Jalal Younus told the prospect to a newspaper on Thursday.







"We are in talk whether the BCB can be opened to a limited extent. No decision has been made yet. It is being discussed about opening in a short range. The CEO is planning how to do it. They will talk to the president and fix it." Jalal Younus said.







The top officials and employees of the BCB cricket body has been carrying out office work from home since the coronavirus spread in the country in early March after BCB issued a notice on March 21.

