Murdoch shuts 112 Australia print papers in major digital shift



Rupert Murdoch's newspaper business in Australia has said more than 100 of its newspapers will become digital-only or disappear entirely.





From next month it will make 76 regional and local papers online-only and close another 36 altogether.





News Corp Australia said the move will mean job losses but did not say how many roles would be cut.





The coronavirus lockdown has hit advertising revenues, accelerating a downturn in the nation's media sector.





The executive chairman of the News Corp operation, Michael Miller, highlighted how the pandemic had hit business: "Covid-19 has impacted the sustainability of community and regional publishing.





"Consequently, to meet these changing trends, we are reshaping News Corp Australia to focus on where consumers and businesses are moving and to strengthen our position as Australia's leading digital news media company."





Under the plan, News Corp's major daily newspapers, including the Herald Sun and The Daily Telegraph, will become more state focused, drawing content from regional and community journalists.





--- BBC

Leave Your Comments