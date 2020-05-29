Stranded Indians return home thru' Akhaura

A total of 106 stranded Indian citizens returned their homes on Thursday through Akhaura Land Port in Brahmanbaria. Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das was present during the departure. -AA

Some 106 Indian citizens stranded in different parts of Bangladesh due to coronavirus pandemic went back to their homes on Thursday through Akhaura International Immigration Checkpost in Brahmanbaria.







Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das was present at Akhaura check post during the departure.





Additional District Magistrate Morium Mitu, Akhaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tahmina Akter Reina, Assistant Police Super (Akhaura-Kasba circle) Mizanur Rahman, Bangladesh Samabay Bank Vice Chairman Chowdhury Nisar Ahmed, Akhaura Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Rosul Nizamin were also present on the occasion.





High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das talked to the Indian nationals and suggested to obey health rules in a proper way after returning India. The stranded Indians expressed satisfaction and thanked the high commission for making arrangements of their return to homes.





Abdul Hamid, immigration officer at Akhaura land port, said, "A total of 106 Indian citizens have return to their homes through the check-post."





--- Jalal Hossain Mamun, Akhaura (Brahmanbaria)

