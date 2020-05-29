GSK aims for 1bn doses of vaccine booster



GSK, the world's largest vaccine maker, laid out plans on Thursday to produce 1 billion doses of vaccine efficacy boosters for COVID-19 shots next year, as the race to develop a successful solution to the coronavirus crisis heats up.





The British drugmaker said it was in talks with governments to back the manufacturing expansion of the boosters, or adjuvants, that would help to scale up production of future vaccines for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, reports Reuters.





The adjuvant could be a critical ingredient in at least seven experimental vaccines against the new coronavirus currently being developed around the world, including one by Sanofi, with whom GSK signed a collaboration deal in April.





Adjuvants, a key component of the traditional vaccination approach, have been shown to create stronger and longer-lasting immunity against infections and allow for lower dosing of the protein in a vaccine, making way for higher-volume production.





GSK would not disclose the programme's costs, saying only that production would take place at sites in Europe and North America and that it would reinvest any profit into coronavirus research and preparation for future pandemics.





The company is one of the many global players working on projects to counter the respiratory illness that currently that has no treatment and has killed about 350,000 people.





"We believe that more than one vaccine will be needed to address this global pandemic and we are working with partners around the world to do so," said GSK Global Vaccines President Roger Connor.





As well as its collaboration with Sanofi, GSK has contributed the adjuvant to alliances involving Chinese biotech firms Clover Biopharmaceuticals and Xiamen Innovax, as well as the University of Queensland, Australia.





GSK shares were up 1.4% at 1,671.2 pence by 0916 GMT.





Leave Your Comments