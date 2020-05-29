Stock markets to resume soon



Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has given green signal to the stock exchanges to resume functioning as the government calls off general holiday with effect from 31st May.





The newly restructured top management of BSEC held a meeting on Thursday in which the above decision was made. However, BSEC has informed that it is up to the both stock exchanges to determine exactly from which date they want to restart working.





Newly appointed BSEC Chairman Professor Shibly Rubayat Ul Islam told media on Thursday that transactions and other activities in the stock markets would be resumed complying with health code and physical distancing to avoid the contagion of coronavirus.





Sources from Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) have stated that DSE has made preparations to resume transactions from 31st May. DSE is waiting for directives from BSEC.





DSE Managing Director Kazi Sanaul Haque said, "We will decide to restart transactions right after receiving instructions from BSEC."





Transactions in stock markets came to a halt as the government declared general holiday from 26 March 2020 to resist the spread of coronavirus. As a result share markets have been closed for longer than two months. In the meantime the top posts of BSEC were reshuffled. Immediate past BSEC Chairman Dr. M Khairul Hossain left BSEC after holding the post for nine years.





Professor Shibly Rubayat Ul Islam joined BSEC as its new Chairman on 17 May.





