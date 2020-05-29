'Not extending holidays suicidal'



BNP has said the government's decision of not extending the general holidays after May 30 amid the spike in coronavirus cases is suicidal.





Party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the remark while addressing a virtual press briefing at BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Thursday.





Rizvi said, "The government wants to prove that they're stronger than coronavirus by lifting the so-called lockdown in the name of holidays. Millions of people have been made vulnerable to infection with the withdrawal of the holidays."







The BNP leader warned that the government will have to take all the responsibilities for coronavirus fatalities following the withdrawal of the shutdown.





Rizvi said the government is relaxing the shutdown when it should have strictly enforced it and increased the testing capacity as the number of fresh cases and deaths are increasing alarmingly.





"The government is following a path which will only increase the deaths from the virus," he said, adding that the government has failed to tackle the coronavirus situation because of irresponsible and unplanned moves and activities.





Leave Your Comments