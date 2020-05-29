USA provides safety equipment to KRGH

The US Embassy contributed essential personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Kamalapur Railway Hospital in Dhaka on Thursday. -US Embassy



The USA embassy in Dhaka on Thursday donated essential personal protective equipment (PPE) to Kamalapur Railway General Hospital (KRGH) as part of US assistance to Bangladesh's COVID-19 response efforts. USA ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller and representative of the US military's Indo-Pacific Command handed over the supply to KRGH Divisional Medical Officer Dr. Ibne Safi Abdul Ahad, a US embassy press release said.





The equipment delivered today includes 700 KN95 surgical masks, 500 200-milliliter bottles of hand sanitizer, 500 pairs of surgical gloves, 300 hazardous materials (HAZMAT) suits, 50 face shields, 50 pounds of bleach powder, 10 infrared thermometers, six disinfectant sprayers, and three patient monitor/pulse oximeter machines, all of which were purchased locally from Bangladeshi companies.





This is the second in a series of planned PPE distributions from the USA to Bangladesh as the embassy provided PPE and medical equipment to the Fire Service and Civil Defense on May 11 first.





US Embassy continues working in close partnership with Bangladesh government on a range of programs to identify and alleviate critical medical shortages across the country, including by distributing PPE and other medical supplies to designated COVID-19 medical treatment facilities and first responders, said the release.





