Int'l Day of UN Peacekeepers today



The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers is being observed in the country like other countries today in a befitting manner.







The is observed on May 29 every year across the world aiming to underscore the importance of maintaining global peace, pay tribute to those involved in the peacekeeping missions and honor the UN peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives in establishing global peace.





As this year marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption of UN Security Council resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security (UNSCR1325), the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2020 is going to be observed with the theme "Women in Peacekeeping - A Key to Peace", according to the UN sources, reports BSS.





Women peacekeepers are essential for promoting sustainable peace and help in improving overall peacekeeping performance, the sources said.





Marking the day, different national dailies will publish special supplements and articles tomorrow highlighting the importance of the day as the government suspended elaborate program this year in view of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.





Besides, different television channels and radio stations, including Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar, will air special programs, including documentaries and talk-shows, on different activities of Bangladesh in the UN peacekeeping missions.





President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages extending heartiest congratulations and felicitations to all the peacekeeping members on the occasion of the 'International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers-2020'.



In his message, President M Abdul Hamid said "I welcome the initiative of observing the 'International Day of UN Peacekeepers- 2020' in Bangladesh as elsewhere of the world".





In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said "I am happy to know that the 'International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers-2020' is being observed in Bangladesh on 29 May as elsewhere in the world".





"On this occasion, I proudly recall the impressive role of Bangladesh in the UN peacekeeping operations, and extend my heartiest congratulations and felicitations to all Bangladeshi peacekeeping members," she added.





The premier recalled with profound respect those peacekeepers who have sacrificed their lives for the world peace and made the country's flag brighter in the globe.





"I solemnly pray for the salvation of their departed souls and convey my wholehearted sympathy to their bereaved family members," the Prime Minister said.







