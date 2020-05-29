UN peacekeepers emit light of hope



Keeping the peace in the world's trouble spots has never been easy, especially in these post-modern times. With modern weaponry, grown increasingly sophisticated, and with territorial ambitions often being a characteristic of relations, or the lack of them, between nations, the idea of peace has always been caught in the crossfire between conflicting national interests across the globe.





Peacekeeping and with that peacemaking have been a difficult proposition. Even so, as the world observes International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers today, it would do to recall the high ideals enshrined in the UN Charter as it was formulated in 1945. The overarching purpose behind the formation of the world body in the aftermath of the Second World War, as spelt out in the charter, was to save future generations from the scourge of war. And yet wars have never ceased, compelling leaders around the globe to worry and to realise that collective efforts were necessary to step in where conflict threatened to upset people's lives, be they in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe.





This intention was emphasized without ambiguity in May 1948, in the immediate aftermath of the armed conflict arising in the Middle East with the displacement of Palestinians from their land and the establishment of Israel. On 29 May 1948, the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO) got down to work to preserve the peace in the Middle East.







Those were early days of a test of the UN's resolve in asserting its authority on a global scale. The times were fraught with difficulties, undermined as they were with the hostility engendered between nations in the Cold War. We recall the stupendous efforts made by the world body in trying to restore peace to a newly independent Congo, caught as it was in a brutal civil war, in the very early 1960s. Secretary General Dag Hammarskjoeld perished in his pursuit of peace in the country.





But the United Nations did not give up. It did not give in to the machinations of rapacious politicians. Its peace campaigns have gone on and it has especially been in the last three decades-plus that UN peacekeeping operations around the globe have brought home, every home, the truth that without collective will life everywhere will unravel and political and diplomatic order will collapse.





The irony cannot be overlooked. Where national armies are formed and function on the grim premise of the possibility of going to war to defend their national interests, here they are, under the aegis of the UN, coming together in defence of peace in conflict-torn regions across the globe.





For Bangladesh, a nation which fought its way to liberty in a war conducted fiercely by its people close to half a century ago, the opportunity to maintain order around the world has been part of its viewpoint in global affairs for these past three decades. Going by the figures of 2019, as many as 1,63,181 personnel of the country's armed forces and police have taken part in no fewer than 54 peacekeeping missions in diverse regions of the world.







Altogether 6,500 of its men and women --- and 1,616 were women --- have been part of 10 missions in the year. But such participation has also brought tragedy in its wake, with nearly 200 of the nation's peacekeepers laying down their lives in defence of the peace in such regions as Africa over a stretch of time.







No fewer than 13 UN peacekeeping missions are in operation worldwide, with altogether 81,370 soldiers, policemen and others drawn from forces all over the world constituting the contingents deployed to uphold the peace. And, yes, the collective global desire for peace, for stability to return to societies fractured by conflict, has adequately been expressed through the participation of 121 countries in the series of peacekeeping missions, 71 in all, the UN has undertaken through the years.





For Bangladesh's people, pride in their compatriots serving abroad in unmistakable determination to ensure a better world is what reinforces their idea of a place in the global scheme of things for their country today. Bangladesh's soldiers proved remarkable in restoring peace in as strife-torn a country as Sierra Leone. Bangladesh's armed forces and police --- and include among them women pilots on combat missions in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) --- have played assertive roles in neutralizing the forces of conflict and being keepers of the peace in the Central African Republic (CAR), Congo, Darfur, South Sudan and Haiti. In the last named country, back in 2015-2017, an all-women police contingent from Bangladesh was instrumental in restoring order in conditions that were always a powder keg.







Today, it is time to pay tribute to the peacekeepers --- all peacekeepers from every nation that has contributed to the goals of the United Nations in restoring order where it has broken down --- who have sought, in conditions of grave risk, to enable shaken and brutalised societies to step back to normal living. It is the theme of UN Peacekeeping Day this year --- 'Women in Peacekeeping: A Key to Peace' --- which encapsulates the collective effort towards making the world a safer and better place, that is celebrated today. That peacekeeping is a comprehensive affair, with men and women making equal contributions to it, that connectivity is the message in these times, is a reality that must be stressed today and beyond.





As the world wages a desperate battle to roll back the malevolence that is the coronavirus pandemic, laying nations low and pushing people to early and sudden death, it becomes a matter of critical and crucial importance for the United Nations to develop fresh strategies on the ways and means by which its peacekeepers can make their contributions in a restoration of order. In this war against a vicious and unseen enemy, the peacekeepers will need to deploy all their weight, all their force, all their intellectual prowess in beating back the scourge. It is a tall order. But, then, the United Nations remains the world's powerful symbol of hope.







