Naomi would love to play Disney villain

Actress Naomi Scott, who portrays Princess Jasmine in 'Aladdin', says she would love to play a Disney villain. After starring in the 2019 live action musical fantasy film 'Aladdin', which is the re-imagination of the 1992 animated classic from Walt Disney Pictures, Naomi wants to go bad on screen.





"I would love to actually play a Disney villain! Although this wouldn't work for me, I would love to play 'Cruella De Vil'.







She is not a nice person but so much fun to play, so I would probably love to play a Disney villain," she said.





But she enjoyed playing Jasmine too. While shooting for the Guy Ritchie directorial, she had a moment where she was like "Wow! I am Jasmine!"





"There have been many moments from the get go. I remember when I met Will Smith. We were in a gym and they had like shower cubicles and I had showered, got ready and had put a towel on my head, had no make-up on, I walked out and he was like running up and down! I thought I am going to meet Will Smith.







So, I just shouted 'Will!' And he like turned around and I realized I had such a long way to get to him. I was like this is going to be awkward as he has no idea who I am. He has just seen who is coming to him, who is like some random girl with a towel on her head. So I got to him and I said 'Oh, I play Jasmine and he was like 'oohhh!',"she said.





