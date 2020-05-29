Sujoy Shyam is better than before



SujoyShyam, an EkusheyPadak awardee veteran composer and music director who was also a vocalist of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, was diagnosed with cancer. But suddenly on Tuesday, he was admitted to the hospital; however, his physical condition is reported to be good. In the meantime, he is waiting for the test results to see whether he is having COVID-19 positive. Hospital authorities told that the condition of SujoyShyam is better than before. He will give samples for coronavirus test on Wednesday afternoon.







Daughter Liza Shyam is in the hospital with her father. She told that her father was healthy. After a while, he will give samples for coronavirus test. Once the samples are given, they will be released from the hospital. "We will take the next decision after receiving the report," she said. Praying for the father to the countrymen, Liza said, "In the past, everyone's prayers were with father. I hope everyone will pray for my father in this journey too."







SujoyShyam is the composer of the last song of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and the first song after independence. He has written and composed many patriotic songs including 'RoktoDiye Naam Likhechi Bangladesher Naam', 'Bijoy Nishan Urche Oi', 'Ayre Mojur Kuli', 'Aha Dhonno Amar Jonmobhumi', 'Rokto Chai Rokto Chai', 'Muktir Eki Path Sangram', etc.

