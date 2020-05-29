Noble got married for 3rd time!



Singer Mainul Ahsan Noble has been criticized for controversial campaigning for his song for some time. For this, the rising singer of Bangladesh also apologized for his comments and even gave a specific explanation to the RAB. However, controversy and criticism do not seem to be leaving him behind.





Now a gossip in the music industry was heard that Noble got married seven months ago. A marriage certificate has also been found where it was stated that "Noble got married to a girl named MehrubaSalsabil on November 15, 2019, with a dower of Tk 5 lakh."







Noble is currently living in a flat in the Niketan area of the capital with MehrubaSalsabil. Several of Noble's close friends have also confirmed the news of his marriage.





However, a source close to him, reluctant to disclose name, told that "it was Noble's third marriage. Earlier, he married a girl named Rimi, however, that didn't last long due to disagreement with each other. Later, Rimi herself divorced him."







Noble then married one of her relatives, but they also broke up, he added.







Meanwhile, when contacted to Noble's birthplace Gopalganj, a friend of his, also reluctant to disclose name, claimed that Noble was restless since childhood.







"Although he first studied in S.M. Model Government High School, but later admitted in Swarnakali High School due to involving in an altercation, however, he was expelled from school at ninth-grade due to women-centric issues. After that he was never seen in Gopalganj. And many locals know about Noble's marriage," he also said. Although when tried to contact MainulAhsan Noble about the matter multiple times on his phone number, no response was received.







MainulAhsan Noble seems to have been criticized more than he has been discussed. It started with the national anthem debate, leaking his photos by his alleged lover. He was even accused of raping a student of the HSC program under the Open University at Panchlaish police station in Chattogram in September last year. Although no case was filed in this regard later.

Leave Your Comments