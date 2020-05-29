'Addatimes' new streaming service launches in Bangladesh



Addatime, a Bengali Entertainment OTT Platform and web channel with Original Bengali web series & short films launched in Bangladesh during Eid-ul Fitr 2020.







The partnership between Addatimes and LBC Media Entertainment Company, a concern of Agrani Holdings Group has been announced. As a distribution partner, Agrani holdings group will expand Addatimes reach and business by entrusting the online streaming platform to telecom, internet providers, OEMs including set-top boxes and TV sets, as well as promote the brand in the country through marketing tie-ups.







Dr. Sakib M Rahman, CEO of Agrani adds, "our group has over the years, earned the reputation of rapidly developing strategic business environments with a strong understanding of local culture. Addatimes is one of the most preferred Indian Bengali online streaming giants offering a wide variety of content that will entice the Bangladesh audience.





Our distribution network will focus on serving the Video-On-Demand service across the country. Execution of the OTT platform will be carried out by the group's sister concern companies Agrani Trading Company Limited and LBC Media Entertainment Company in Bangladesh."



