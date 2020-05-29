Satyajit's filmmaking took my breath away: Martin



Martin Scorsese the Oscar winning director and producer wrote down a heartfelt write-up for The Indian Express to open up about the contribution of Satyajit Ray and how Apu's trilogy- 'PatherPanchali' (1955), 'Aparajito' (1956), and 'ApurSansar' (1959) was a milestone in the West.





'The Irishman' director explained how he was used to seeing India on screen through a colonial perspective i.e. the principal characters being a Westerner and the 'extras'. But, those people who provided the local color and background detail were Indians.





He writes on how he had no idea about the stories happening in Kashmir, Gujarat, West Bengal or Maharashtra. It was just 'India' for them. 'The River' (1951), Jean Renoir's film, for which Satyajit Ray helped with location scouting, was a different experience. It was a film that was made from a deep love for India and for the Bengali culture.







However, all the major characters in the film (except Melanie, played by RadhaBurnier) were either English or American.





So, for most people in the West, watching the trilogy for the first time was an eye-opening and bracing experience. The people who had been in the background of several movies were now playing characters in the foreground. The pictures unfolded stories of everyday life in a vein which was similar to Italian neo-realism.





Scorsese writes how Satyajit's artistry and filmmaking took his breath away. It was poetic, intimate, immediate, and sweeping all at the same time. He watched all three pictures in one sitting in a theatre at Manhattan.





The brilliant close-up of Apu's eye in the film PatherPanchali, the way the cuts work with Ravi Shankar's music - for him, was one of those revelatory moments one has in a movie theatre. It left a profound and lasting effect on him as a filmmaker. Satyajit Ray's trilogy was only the beginning of one of the greatest bodies of work in the history of cinema.







Scorsese concludes that we need to watch Satyajit Ray's films again and again, as taken together; they are one of our greatest treasures.





Leave Your Comments