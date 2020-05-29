26 Bangladeshis killed in Libya gun attack





At least 26 Bangladesh citizens were killed while 12 others injured in a gun attack reportedly by some human traffickers in Libya on Thursday.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Bangladesh Ambassador to Libya Sk Sekander Ali confirmed UNB about the incident on Thursday night.





Different international media also reported the incident claiming that the family of a Libyan trafficker killed 30 migrants in revenge for his death.





“Of the injured, 11 are out of danger and they have been moved to Tripoli Medical Centre,” Sk Sekander Ali told UNB.





They have been killed in the town of Mizda, which is 180 kilometers away from Tripoli, said the Embassy.





The Embassy came to know about the incident over phone from one of the Bangladeshi survivors who took shelter in a Libyan family after the incident.





"We are trying to get details. Officials from our Mission will visit hospital," said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

